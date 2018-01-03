EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has cancelled school and all school wide activities for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, because of an extreme cold weather forecast.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a message from Lynda Andre, Superintendent of Schools:

"After monitoring the weather and studying the forecast, which indicates temperatures with wind chills as low as -15 for Thursday morning, classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Thursday, January 4, 2018. All school-wide activities are cancelled."

Kids Zone Service at Woodland Elementary will be opened for those enrolled for this week.

More like this:

Duckworth Statement on DOE Cancellation of 33 Illinois Energy Projects
4 days ago
Attorney General Raoul Prevents $184 Million Cut To AmeriCorps Service Programs
Sep 1, 2025
Griggsville-Perry and Nearby Districts Resume Routine After Lockdown
4 days ago
Edwardsville Schools Experience Leadership Shift After Suspension Vote
Sep 25, 2025
Budzinski Joins in Introducing Legislation to Help Food Banks, Schools Purchase Local Food
Jul 30, 2025

 