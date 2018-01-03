Edwardsville School District 7 cancels classes for Thursday because of cold weather prediction
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has cancelled school and all school wide activities for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, because of an extreme cold weather forecast.
This is a message from Lynda Andre, Superintendent of Schools:
"After monitoring the weather and studying the forecast, which indicates temperatures with wind chills as low as -15 for Thursday morning, classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Thursday, January 4, 2018. All school-wide activities are cancelled."
Kids Zone Service at Woodland Elementary will be opened for those enrolled for this week.
