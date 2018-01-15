EDWARDSVILLE - District School District 7 announced around 5 p.m. Monday that all classes for Tuesday would be cancelled after monitoring the weather forecast. A Wind Chill Advisory is set for Monday night to noon Tuesday for the region.

Temperatures are forecast to be minus 2 degrees with minus 15 degrees to minus 25 degrees wind chill by morning.

All District 7 activities for Tuesday are also cancelled, Edwardsville School Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said in a message.

