Edwardsville School District 7 cancels all classes, activities Tuesday because of weather
EDWARDSVILLE - District School District 7 announced around 5 p.m. Monday that all classes for Tuesday would be cancelled after monitoring the weather forecast. A Wind Chill Advisory is set for Monday night to noon Tuesday for the region.
Temperatures are forecast to be minus 2 degrees with minus 15 degrees to minus 25 degrees wind chill by morning.
All District 7 activities for Tuesday are also cancelled, Edwardsville School Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said in a message.
