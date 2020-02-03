EDWARDSVILLE - District 7 has scheduled spring kindergarten registration on March 25 from noon – 6:30 p.m. at each of the District’s primary buildings: Hamel, Midway, Nelson, Glen Carbon, Goshen and Leclaire Schools.

Parents of kindergarten-age students are encouraged to begin the registration process at this time even if they have not gathered all of the required registration materials. Completing preliminary paperwork will put parents and children in the District database, ensuring they receive notification of kindergarten related information as it becomes available. Parents registering children for kindergarten should be aware of the following criteria:

The child must be five years old on or before September 1, 2020

Parents must present an ORIGINAL copy of their child’s birth certificate

Parents must present two proofs of District 7 residency

A completed registration packet must adhere to these requirements.

District 7 will also host kindergarten informational meetings for parents. The purpose of these meetings is to provide general kindergarten information on topics such as beginning school, a preview of the kindergarten orientation process, and procedures for requesting half-day kindergarten programming. Requests for half-day kindergarten involve the completion of the Half-Day Kindergarten Request Form that must be signed by a District 7 administrator and filed in the school office and Hadley House by the close of business on June 26, 2020.

These parent informational meetings will be held from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the following locations and dates:

February 19 Nelson Elementary

February 26 Leclaire Elementary

March 4 Goshen Elementary

March 10 Hamel Elementary

March 17 Glen Carbon Elementary

March 18 Midway Elementary

These meetings are for parents only. Parents of kindergarten-age children are encouraged to attend one of these meetings. All meetings will be identical in content so parents should attend the meeting that is most convenient regardless of location.

Informational Flyer: http://ecusd7.org/wp-content/uploads/bsk-pdf-manager/2020/02/Kindergarten_RegistrationandInfo_Night_Flyer.pdf

