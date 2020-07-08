EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 announced today its online registration window for the 2020-21 school year will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, for all Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

The final paragraphs cover the option of remote learning for the 2020-21 school year. An email will be sent to the first parent/guardian for all returning students at 8 a.m. on Thursday July 9.

The email will come from our online registration provider PowerSchool at the email address “noreplyregistration@powerschool.com” with the subject line “Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 Returning Student Registration for (Student Name).” The email will contain information on how to access the system and will include the student’s “Snapcode” which gives parents access to their student(s) Returning Student Registration form in PowerSchool Enrollment.

The email will also include additional options for parents to access their students in the PowerSchool Enrollment system. If your student will not be returning to the District for the 2020-21 school year, please contact the District office at 618-656-1182 so that the system will not send you additional notifications. Parents of returning students will be able to upload proof of residency documents required to complete the process. A list of required proof of residency documents must be shown.

Parents who are unable to upload documents may complete all other portions of the registration process online and can bring the proof of residency documents to the schools during the times listed below. Parents of new students to the District may click on the orange Online Registration icon on the District’s website that will take them to the Registration page. On the Registration page, new parents will click on the “New Student Registration” icon.

New parents will create an account and will start the New Student Registration Application. Please note that new students must bring proof of residency documents to the student’s school after submitting their online New Student Registration in PowerSchool Enrollment. More information will follow regarding scheduling a time to come to the schools on the following dates.

The Registration dates and times are as follows:

Edwardsville High School:

Wednesday, July 22 - 9:00 a.m. –3:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 - 12:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 24 - 9:00 a.m. –3:00 p.m.

Monday, July 27 - 12:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28 - 9:00 a.m. –3:00 p.m.

Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools:

Tuesday, July 2 - 11:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22 - 1:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 - 1:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m.

All Elementary Schools:

Wednesday, July 22 - 12:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m.

The online registration window will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.

