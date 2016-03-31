EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Board of Education approved changes to four administrative positions at the regular Board of Education meeting this week.

All moves will be effective for the 2016-2017 school year.

Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Lynda Andre said that she is excited about the talent and experience these individuals will bring to the administration.

“They are all strong leaders who will continue the District’s tradition of academic excellence.”

School psychologist Matt Sidarous was named Principal at Hamel and Midway Elementary Schools. He is replacing Dr. Barb Hutton, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 33 years of service to the school district.

Sidarous began his career with the Edwardsville School District in 2008 as the inaugural School Psychologist at Edwardsville High School South. He also periodically assisted the School Psychologist at Edwardsville High School main campus. While at South, Matthew performed the job duties of both a School Psychologist and a School Social Worker. In 2014-2015 , he began working at the elementary level, serving as the School Psychologist for Hamel, Midway, and Worden Elementary Schools.

Sidarous graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Specialist degree in School Psychology. A highlight of his training included an internship at The Cleveland Clinic's Summer Treatment Program for children with ADHD and bipolar disorder. In 2012, Sidarous obtained his Educational Administrative credentials from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Mr. Sidarous has been in the District 7 administrative intern program for three years.

Edwardsville High School Assistant Principal Beth Crumbacher was named the new principal of Liberty Middle School to replace Hillary Stanifer, who has resigned to move with her family in the Champaign/Urbana area.

Crumbacher joined District 7 in 1997, serving as an assistant principal at Edwardsville Middle School and then principal at Columbus Elementary School for 8 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2006, Crumbacher became a coordinator for special education, working at the Central Office in the Office of Student Services and Special Education. Her primary job responsibilities were to support special education services provided to students in grades 3-8. After working as a coordinator for four years, she moved to EHS in 2010 to serve as an assistant principal serving at both EHS South and the main campus.

Crumbacher graduated from Central Missouri State University with a degree in Social Work, a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education, and a Specialist’s Degree in Educational Administration from SIUE.

Edwardsville High School Spanish Teacher and National Honor Society Co-Sponsor Jennifer Morgan has been named as an assistant principal at Edwardsville High School to replace Beth Crumbacher.

Morgan has been with District 7 for six years, teaching Spanish at both Liberty Middle School and Edwardsville High School. She has taught at the high school level for the past four years.

Ms. Morgan graduated Summa Cum Laude from McKendree University with a Bachelor’s degree in 2010. Prior to becoming a Spanish teacher, she was a motivational speaker and traveled with a team whose objective was to deliver an “anti-drug, anti-gang” message to children in schools, churches and communities. With this, she traveled both nationally and internationally, having experiences in Samoa, Myanmar, Peru, Nicaragua, and different countries in Europe as well as others in Southeast Asia.

Jennifer Morgan received a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2015 and has been a District 7 administrative intern for the last two years.

Acting Special Education Director Adam Garrett has been named Special Education Director. Garrett began his career as a special education teacher within the Functional Life Skills program at Albert Cassens Elementary School from August 2008-May 2013.

In July 2013, Garrett began his administrative career as a special education coordinator at the Central Office.

Garrett graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in May 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education. He developed the ACCESS program for children with special needs at the YMCA while in college and taught gymnastics for students with special needs.

He graduated from McKendree University in December 2012 with a Master’s in Educational Administration, and he obtained his special education director certification in May 2015 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

More like this: