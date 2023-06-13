EDWARDSVILLE - One of the strong points of the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is there is something for everyone.

The day started with the Metro Milers 10K Run, then the festival officially opened at 10 a.m. There was a wide variety of marketplace vendors at the event, a family zone, a local musical showplace, a car show in the Cassens Parking Lot, then the Matt Taul Band, Butch Wax and the Hollywoods and the Well Hungarians closed the night's entertainment.

Edwardsville is one of the oldest communities on the historic road.

Grace Pellock, special events and marketing coordinator for the City of Edwardsville Park and Recreation team, said she loves the Route 66 Festival.

"We expanded the weekend this year and made it a Route 66 theme. The Route 66 Festival is very beloved in the community. It started off the morning with the 10-K run, then the festival started at 10 a.m. We had tons of food vendors music throughout the day, market and artisan vendors and the whole kid zone area. We also had historic trolley tours this year. It had something for everyone."

