Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Hits The Streets Aug. 20.

EDWARDSVILLE - A unique regional event is just around the turn. Come out for a wide variety of entertainment ranging from professional cyclists, running, live music, food trucks, family fun, kids races, and much more on the streets of downtown Edwardsville Saturday, Aug. 20 during the Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival. Last year over 200 cyclists from 14 states competed for $10,000 of prize money.

A fundraiser and community celebration hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the festival includes a series of high-speed bicycle races complimented by a foot race and free kids races.

The Criterium has grown rapidly over the past decade into a unique signature event for the St. Louis metropolitan area. Some of downtown Edwardsville’s streets will be closed at noon to prepare for the extravaganza that starts at 3:00. Downtown restaurants and bars prepare for well over 5,000 spectators who can open carry beverages over most of the course. The Entertainment Zone, in the middle of the course, hosts an adult beverage trailer, three food trucks, ice cream, non-alcoholic beverages, and live music focused on classic rock.

“Spectators can walk up and down Main Street with a beverage, laughing with family and friends, and watch the racers fly past just feet away.” Criterium Race Director Brian Mulhall said. “Parents can let the children loose in the Kids Zone for creative art, and games, and there will be free ice cream and root beer while supplies last. There’s really something for everyone at this event and you’ll be hard-pressed to find such a diverse amount of entertainment.”

Details about the 2022 Criterium can be found by visiting Edwardsvillecriterium. page or finding “Edwardsville Rotary Criterium” on Facebook. For more information regarding the Downtown Dash running event, visit Downtowndash. page.

