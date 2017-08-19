EDWARDSVILLE - The exciting annual Edwardsville Rotary Criterium begins Saturday afternoon and runs through the night in Downtown Edwardsville.

The Criterium, sponsored by the Edwardsville Rotary, TheBANK of Edwardsville and City of Edwardsville, runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and there is free parking available from Kansas or Second Streets in Downtown Edwardsville.

Now entering its eighth year, the unique event draws cyclists from 11 states and thousands of spectators for a high-speed afternoon and evening of bike racing. There will also be live music and activities for the whole family.

One of the highlights of the night is the annual kids race at 6:45 p.m.

Race Director S.J. Morrison said they are really excited about this year’s array of races with the largest pre-registration ever.

“Most races usually get two-third of their registration on race day and we also have lots of interest in the four free kids races,” he said. “We already have large registration for the race. The weather should also be perfect for racing, so it should be a great day. The BANK of Edwardsville is a fantastic partner, with Rotary and City of Edwardsville with the event.”

This is what the evening includes:

Eight High Speed Bicycle Race

Four Free Kids Races (Age 3 & under, Age 4-6, Age 7-8, Age 9-11)

Live Music featuring: Exit 12, Robert Perry Band with the Original Mojo’s, and Old Salt Union

Pedal & Paint Art Tent allowing kids to make and take their own bike-related artwork

An “Open Containers Perimeter” on Main Street

Helmet Fitting and giveaway by Edwardsville Township

Kaylee’s Lemonade Stand – benefiting the families of first responders

Downtown Edwardsville’s unique eating, drinking and shopping options

