EDWARDSVILLE - Thousands of people turned out on Saturday for the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival in Downtown Edwardsville to watch a variety of spectacular races.

Race Director S.J. Morrison said the crowds seem to increase each year. He said one of the things he loves is to promote the sport of bicycling and active living.

One of the highlights of the day, as always, was the kids race at 6:45 p.m., that attracted a large group of children of various ages.

“It is really exciting to hear the kids are enthusiastic and wanting to get out on bikes,” he said.

The Criterium is now one of the major fund-raisers for the Edwardsville Rotary each year, Morrison said.

“All the proceeds go to the Edwardsville Rotary and back to the community for enhancement projects and scholarships,” he said. “We are thrilled to host this signature event and use the funds for projects that benefit our community.”

The BANK of Edwardsville and the City of Edwardsville are “fantastic” partners for the event each year, Morrison said.

The Edwardsville Rotary Criterium features a series of high-speed bicycle races, free kids races, live bands, and an open containers perimeter in Downtown Edwardsville. The event was sanctioned by the USA Cycling Association and the Missouri Bicycle Racing Association (MOBRA).

