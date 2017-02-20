EDWARDSVILLE - If you love talking-animal action spy comedy movies, then “Cats & Dogs” is for you – and it’s free thanks to the underwriting of the Edwardsville Rotary Club. Presented at the Wildey Theatre in Downtown Edwardsville on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m., the screening will also benefit the Metro East Humane Society. All movie goers get in free, but are asked to bring a can of dog food or cat food to donate to the Humane Society. Puppies will be on hand for photographs! Free popcorn will also be available for all kids courtesy of the Goddard School.

Unknown to humans, a secret war has been raging between cats and dogs for eons, but a fragile truce has long held the order of the animal kingdom in place. Now the balance of power has tipped, as a researcher is about to invent a vaccine that will erase all human allergies to dogs. This is too much for the autocratic Mr. Tinkles, a white Persian kitty bent on world domination. The Brody home becomes ground zero for the renewed conflict between feline and canine, with a young Beagle puppy named Lou caught in the middle as the new point man for his species' cause. In this animal-loving action comedy suitable for all ages, the fur will fly.

For more information, call 618-307-1750.

