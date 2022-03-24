EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School student Sarah Meng is the Edwardsville Rotary Club Student of the Month Award for March. Sarah was nominated by her mathematics teacher, Tiffany McBride.

Sarah achieved the honor roll last semester in her academic courses at Edwardsville High School. In her spare time, she enjoys playing the piano, dabbling in art, and baking. Sarah says she would like to attend the Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville after her high school graduation to major in psychology.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April.

Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville High School Rotary Scholarship.

The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

More like this: