EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Rotary Club Board members presented a check for $2,000 to help fund the Goshen Market Sprouts program, a program focused on educating children (and their parents) on the importance of eating fresh, local produce.

Receiving the check on behalf of the Goshen Market Sprouts program are members of the Goshen Market Board and Farmer Joe, the Sprouts' "Farmer in Residence" who works with the children on the Market Sprouts Garden.

