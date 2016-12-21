Edwardsville Rotary Club completes annual Winter Wear Warm Up program
Rich Walker
December 21, 2016 8:53 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - Members of the Edwardsville Rotary Club recently completed their annual Winter Wear Warm Up to benefit families in the school district.
With the help of the Edwardsville Township and the Southern Illinois Girl Scouts, Rotarians Frank Miles and Musonda Kapatamoyo delivered 10 tubs of new and gently used clothing to families in need.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.