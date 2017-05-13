EDWARDSVILLE — All three doubles’ teams from Edwardsville won their respective flights as the Tigers took the lead after the first day of the Southwestern Conference championships Friday afternoon at the Edwardsville tennis complex.

The Tigers scored the maximum 24 points to lead the competition, four points clear of Belleville East, who had 20. O’Fallon is third with 17 points, one point clear of Belleville West, with 16. Alton sits in fifth place with 13 points, followed by Collinsville, with eight points, Granite City, with seven, and East St. Louis, who scored three.

Edwardsville’s number one team of Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray won their flight with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Drew Boyles and Derek Henke of Belleville West, while the number two team of Erik Weiler and Seth Lipe defeated Max Skaer and Ethan Pickard of Belleville East 6-4, 6-2. Logan Pursell and Ben Bequette completed the Tigers’ sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win over East’s Dylan Friedman and Richard McQueen.

Alton’s number one team of Adam Kane and Theo Dochy finished fifth, while the Granite City duo of Brian Ames and Carter Roustio finished seventh. In the number two flight, the Redbirds’ duo of Sam Kane and Carson Freeman defeated the Warriors’ duo of Nathan Tanthavong and Hayden Day 6-3, 6-0. In the number three flight, Alton’s Ben Simansky and L. Clark finished fourth while Granite City’s Joe Moslander and Parker Spalding finished seventh.

The SWC singles competition will be played on Saturday at the Edwardsville tennis complex.

