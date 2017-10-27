44TH IHSA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

QUINCY 4A REGIONAL FINAL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, QUINCY 22-16: Edwardsville set up a sectional semifinal showdown against Southwestern Conference rival O'Fallon with a 25-22, 25-16 win over Quincy in the Blue Devils' IHSA Class 4A Regional final Thursday evening; the Panthers won the Collinsville Regional 25-10, 25-17 over Belleville East to advance.

The two teams will clash at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinal match at Belleville West; the winner moves into the sectional final at Chatham at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner going to the Nov. 3 Normal West Super-Sectional against the Aurora Waubonsie Valley Sectional winner to determine who heads to the Class 4A state tournament Nov. 10-11 at Redbird Arena in Normal.

The Tigers moved to the sectional at 30-5 on the year; the Blue Devils were eliminated at 27-9 on the season.

Maria Smith had 10 points on serve for the Tigers with five aces while Rachel Verdun had 14 assists, Rachel Pranger 10 kills, with Smith adding six and Kate Martin five and Alexa Harris, Martin, Pranger and Verdun a block each on the evening.

