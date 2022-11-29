EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville issued a North Buchanan Street work update Tuesday afternoon: The block of North Buchanan Street between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue is closed today (Tuesday, November 29) while the road is patched at the East Vandalia intersection, the city said.

"It is expected to reopen by early Wednesday morning for those who need to access that block," the city added. "This is another step in the huge project to upgrade the very old water main along North Buchanan Street between Vandalia and Union streets. The new water main (a 12-inch pipe that will serve the area far better than the original 4-inch cast iron main) is in place, and we’re in the process of switching over everyone’s service to that main before we can get the road patched.

"We know it’s taking a while, that it’s messy and disruptive, and we sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience and apologize for the inconvenience. A few hurdles have cropped up (not entirely surprising considering its century-old infrastructure), and our contractor ran into some supply shortages that had not previously been an issue, and this slowed the arduous process down even more.

"We are diligently working to get it done; that work will continue this winter."

