EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District was named number 28 of “Best School Districts in Illinois” according to the 2017 Niche ratings.

NicheK-12 is a website that “offers unique insight into more than 120,000 K-12 schools. Students and parents can explore millions of reviews and rankings and compare educational outcomes across schools and districts.”

For the 2017 results, Niche ranked 404 out of 861 Illinois school districts and Edwardsville was named as number 28. Other nearby districts were also rated, including Belleville 201 (71), Alton (133), Collinsville (140), Triad (195), and Granite City (350).

According to the website Niche, “The 2017 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.”

Niche ranks and grades districts and schools in the following areas: Academics, Culture & Diversity, Health & Safety, Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience, Teachers, Resources & Facilities, Clubs & Activities, and Sports. Each of these categories carrying a different weighted percentage to accumulate the final score, with Academics accounting for 50 percent.

Additional Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 results for each category can be found here.

