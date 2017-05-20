Edwardsville qualifies 4 x 800 relay team of Vegher, Cashdollar, Miller, Korak to Saturday finals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHARLESTON – Edwardsville's girls advanced a relay team to Saturday's IHSA Class 3A state track meet finals at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium Friday. Friday's qualifying session was delayed at the start by a half-hour because of heavy thunderstorms that swept through the Charleston-Mattoon area prior to the start of the day; more storms went through the area with rain and lightning, forcing another delay of about an hour not long after the day's events got under way. Once the weather cleared, participants and spectators enjoyed warm, sunny weather until later in the day, when skies became overcast again with a noticeable drop in the temperatures, but no further storms and lightning were detected. The main problem most of the day was a stiff wind that blew throughout the city. Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville's 4x800 relay team of Victoria Vegher, Lorie Cashdollar, Madeline Miller and Abby Korak took third in their heat with a time of 9:23.26, good enough to put them through to Saturday's final, but the 4x100 relay team of Alexis Boykin, Rachel Kubicek, Kymel Bell and Quierra Love missed on advancing as they finished sixth in their heat with a time of 49.38. Korak, a promising freshman, finished 11th in her heat of the 1,600 meters in 5:08.55 and did not advance to the final. EHS' 3,200 meter representative, Jaycie Hudson will be running in the final Saturday; no qualifying in the event was held Friday. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending