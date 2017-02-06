GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville had five wrestlers crowned champions in Saturday’s IHSA wrestling regional at Granite City.

The five first-place finishers were Luke Odom at 106 pounds, Noah Surtin at 113 pounds, Rafael Roman at 145 pounds, Baylor Montgomery at 152 pounds and Markell DeBerry at 160 pounds.

The Tigers’ other sectional qualifiers were: Guy Brown second at 160, and third-place finishers Dylan Wright at 126, Ben Schlueter at 132, Joe Griffin at 138, and Josh Anderson at 220.

Edwardsville dominated the team competition, winning the regional for the sixth straight time with 195.5 points. The Tigers advanced 10 qualifiers for the Normal Community Sectional set for Saturday, Feb. 11.

“It was nice to have five regional champions,” Edwardsville head wrestling coach Jon Wagner said. “We won some good matches in the final round and that is something we need going into sectionals. We lost some tough ones but a lot of guys bounced back to the third- and fourth-place match.”

Complete first- and third-place match results are listed below.

CLASS 3A GRANITE CITY REGIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS: Edwardsville, 195.5; O'Fallon, 142; Granite City, 119.5; Collinsville, 113; Alton, 96; Quincy, 83; Belleville West, 63; Belleville East, 23.5

CHAMPIONSHIP AND THIRD-PLACE BOUTS

106: Luke Odom (Edwardsville) defeated Jalen May (Collinsville) by technical fall, 17-2 (championship bout); Blake Peter (Quincy) defeated Chris Santiago (Granite City 10-0 (third-place bout)

113: Noah Surtin (Edwardsville) defeated Garrett Sims (Alton) by technical fall 19-2 (championship bout)

120: Alek Ziegler (O'Fallon) defeated Josh Harsh (Granite City) 8-1 (championship bout)

126: Dylan Wright (Edwardsville) defeated Hunter Hobbs (Alton) 8-6 (OT – third-place bout)

132: Ben Schlueter (Edwardsville) defeated Matthew Peters (Quincy) 9-2 (third-place bout

138: Joe Griffin (Edwardsville) defeated Jalen Jones (O'Fallon) 7-2 (third-place bout)

145: Rafael Roman (Edwardsville) defeated Garrett Bass (Belleville West) 2-0 (championship bout); John Hirsch (Granite City) pinned Courteney Wilson (Alton) 4:11 (third-place bout)

152: Baylor Montgomery (Edwardsville) defeated Hunter Yohn (Quincy) 7-2 (championshp bout)

160: Jack Bond (O'Fallon) defeated Guy Brown (Edwardsville) 5-4 (championship bout); Cordelle Mackin (Granite City) defeated Nolan Wosczcynski (Alton) 8-6 (third-place bout)

170: Markell DeBerry (Edwardsville) defeated Reide Wilson (Granite City) 7-2 (championship bout)

182: Mason Hewitt (O'Fallon) defeated KeOntay Holmes (Alton) 3-2 (championship bout); Chase Nelson (Granite City) defeated Connor Mikulait (Edwardsville) by disqualification (third-place bout)

195: Kyle Thompson (Granite City) defeated Kobey Bosworth (O'Fallon) 4-3 (championship bout); Keyondrick Russell (Alton) pinned Sam Martin (Edwardsville) 1:13 (third-place bout)

220: Josh Anderson (Edwardsville) pinned Grady Womack (Alton) 2:43 (third-place bout)

285: Korinthian Nabors (Granite City) pinned Matthew Dade (Quincy) 5:08 (championshp bout); Mason Baker (O'Fallon) defeated Ryan Kane (Alton) 3-2.

