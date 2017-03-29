EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Principal Dennis Cramsey issued a brief release this morning about reports that an Edwardsville High School student made a threatening statement on Snapchat.

This was Principal Cramsey’s comment: “You may hear reports that an Edwardsville High School student made a threatening statement on his Snapchat Storyline today. The situation was quickly reported and contained.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The social media post was investigated by the Edwardsville High School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Breihan and the Edwardsville Police Department. It was determined that there is no credible threat and there was no danger to students at any time today.”