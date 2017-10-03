EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's preseason football scrimmage held on Aug. 18 was a successful one in more ways than one.

As part of the scrimmage, a traditional fund-raiser was held for the Glen Ed Food Pantry, which assists those in need in the Edwardsville area with food, assistance with utility bills and rent, clothes and school supplies. A total of $1,952.42 in cash and about 1,100 pounds of canned food was donated to the pantry in a presentation held Thursday afternoon at Edwardsville High School.

“I know we have people who are affluent, but we also have that are hard-working middle-class and people who are in that poverty range as well,” said EHS football coach Matt Martin. “It's a very generous community; if you look at the history of it, when we have families in need, this community answers the bell every time.

“Our booster club does a great job; our president, Eddie Lowry, is a strong leader in that program. We have good parents involved, and they helped set up and organize this. It's something we've done for years, even before I was the head coach, we did it, so it's just a tradition we've kept going, so we're glad to give back.”

