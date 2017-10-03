EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's preseason football scrimmage held on Aug. 18 was a successful one in more ways than one.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

As part of the scrimmage, a traditional fund-raiser was held for the Glen Ed Food Pantry, which assists those in need in the Edwardsville area with food, assistance with utility bills and rent, clothes and school supplies. A total of $1,952.42 in cash and about 1,100 pounds of canned food was donated to the pantry in a presentation held Thursday afternoon at Edwardsville High School.

“I know we have people who are affluent, but we also have that are hard-working middle-class and people who are in that poverty range as well,” said EHS football coach Matt Martin. “It's a very generous community; if you look at the history of it, when we have families in need, this community answers the bell every time.

“Our booster club does a great job; our president, Eddie Lowry, is a strong leader in that program. We have good parents involved, and they helped set up and organize this. It's something we've done for years, even before I was the head coach, we did it, so it's just a tradition we've kept going, so we're glad to give back.”

More like this:

Paul Abert Highlights Economic Impact Of Edwardsville Tennis Event
Jul 9, 2025
Edwardsville Futures Focuses on Elevating Player and Fan Experience
Jul 1, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month: CM's Quentin Roose Balances Sports, Academics, and Community Service
Jun 3, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Mo.: Hard Work Fuels Isaiah Smith’s Sports Excellence
Jul 1, 2025
Coach Corbier Praises O'Fallon's Softball Growth Over Course Of Solid 2025 Season
May 31, 2025

 