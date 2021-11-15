EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department Lt. Christopher Byrne announced today that the department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and 200 local police departments in the Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign for Thanksgiving weekend.

The safety campaign will run Nov. 19-Nov. 29 leading up to and following the Thanksgiving Day holiday, one of the busiest times on Illinois roads.

Lt. Byrne said: “We want our community to understand it’s up to them to make a smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day. Remember if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

These tips were offered for anyone celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances:

Make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit or call a family member to get you home safely.

Use your favorite ride-share services such as Uber or Lyft or use public transportation.

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

(The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation).

