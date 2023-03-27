EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department has issued a strong warning to motorists about texting and driving in honor of Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Edwardsville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state.

Motorists can expect to see increased patrols and traffic safety enforcement zones throughout April.

“Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes on our roads today,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, law enforcement will boost enforcement efforts, stopping anyone who is texting and driving. Remember, if you have a phone in one hand, you can expect a ticket in the other.”

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. Drop it and drive.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

