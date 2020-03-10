EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department today announced it will conduct special patrols this St. Patrick’s Day to crack down on impaired drivers and encourage people to wear their seat belts. Celebrated throughout the country, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to the number of drunk drivers on the road. If you’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance, plan ahead for a sober ride home.

“We urge our community residents and visitors to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly,” said Lt. Christopher Byrne. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads and help ensure that everyone makes it home safely.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Before the green beer starts flowing, remember to designate a sober driver. If you don’t have a designated driver, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service, have a sober friend or family member pick you up, or stay where you are and sleep it off. Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they’re about to drive impaired and always buckle up – it’s your best defense in a crash.

Pedestrians are at risk, too. If you are walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re a designated driver, be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs and pedestrian signals.

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More like this:

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend: Increased DUI Enforcement in Edwardsville
Mar 5, 2025
IDOT: Don’t Count On A Four-Leaf Clover To Keep You Safe This St. Patrick’s Day
Mar 13, 2025
This Super Bowl Weekend, Be A Real MVP: Keep Friends From Driving Drunk
Feb 4, 2025
On Super Bowl Sunday, Call The Winning Play: Drive Sober Or Designate A Driver?
Feb 8, 2025
IDOT, ISP: Don't Let a DUI Wreck Your Holidays
Dec 23, 2024

 