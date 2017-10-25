EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department raised an additional $1,863 with its Special Olympics fundraising effort Saturday at Red Robin in Edwardsville. The fundraiser this past Saturday brings the grand total to just over $17,000 for the year.

"Our fundraising efforts for Special Olympics this year are complete," Lt. Michael Fillback said. "I want to thank everyone that donated their time or money to helping with the fundraising efforts this year.

"The athletes and their families greatly appreciate all that you do and the public has been very happy to see us out there participating in such causes."

Fillback said the next Edwardsville Police Department Special Olympics event will be the polar plunge on Feb. 24, 2018, at Carlyle Lake.

Fillback said anyone interested in joining their group should contact him at the Edwardsville Police Department.

