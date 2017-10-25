EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department raised an additional $1,863 with its Special Olympics fundraising effort Saturday at Red Robin in Edwardsville. The fundraiser this past Saturday brings the grand total to just over $17,000 for the year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Our fundraising efforts for Special Olympics this year are complete," Lt. Michael Fillback said. "I want to thank everyone that donated their time or money to helping with the fundraising efforts this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The athletes and their families greatly appreciate all that you do and the public has been very happy to see us out there participating in such causes."

Fillback said the next Edwardsville Police Department Special Olympics event will be the polar plunge on Feb. 24, 2018, at Carlyle Lake.

Fillback said anyone interested in joining their group should contact him at the Edwardsville Police Department.

More like this:

Community Invited to Support Emmanuel’s Birthday Celebration July 26
Jun 25, 2025
LC’s College for Life Earns $10,000 Cargill Grant
Jun 11, 2025
Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Illinois to Host Inaugural Southern Plane Pull Fundraiser at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport May 31
May 24, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Department Gains Three New Officers
Aug 12, 2025
Four CHS Students Earn Superior Awards at 2025 Thespian Festival; Kahoks Special Olympics Athletes Also Honored
Jul 24, 2025

 