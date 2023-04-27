EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department has requested the public's assistance in identifying the subjects pictured here relating to an ongoing investigation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you believe you know who the individuals are, please contact Edwardsville Officer Heffington at 618-656-2131.

The police department was not yet able to release any other details about the investigation at this time.

 