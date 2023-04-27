Edwardsville Police Seek IDs On Pair In Ongoing Investigation
Submitted by Edwardsville Police
April 27, 2023 1:59 PM April 27, 2023 2:43 PM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department has requested the public's assistance in identifying the subjects pictured here relating to an ongoing investigation.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
If you believe you know who the individuals are, please contact Edwardsville Officer Heffington at 618-656-2131.
The police department was not yet able to release any other details about the investigation at this time.