EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department reports there were two Driving Under the Influence citations issued in the most recent over time enforcement period around July 4.

The Edwardsville Police Department completed the sixth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on July 9, 2017, Lt. Charles Kohlerg said.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of two Driving Under the Influence traffic citations, and 12 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of June 26, 2017 to July 9, 2017, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of one Driving Under the Influence traffic citation and 50 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Labor Day period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Kohlberg at (618) 656-2131.

