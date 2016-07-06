Edwardsville Police releases stats for Fourth of July overtime traffic enforcement period
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the seventh in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on July 5, 2016. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of one Driving Under the Influence traffic citation, and forty-two other traffic violations.
There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.
During the enforcement period of June 20, 2016 to July 5, 2016, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of one Driving Under the Influence traffic citation and forty-four other traffic citations.
The next enforcement period will be over the Labor Day period.
Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Edwardsville Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 656-2131.
