EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department seeks assistance with identifying a subject in an ongoing investigation. At 4:25 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, the Madison County Court House, 155 N. Main Street was damaged by someone spray painting the outside of the building. A photo of a person of interest is attached to this press release. Anyone able to identify this subject or who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jones of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.