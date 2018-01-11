1ST MIDAMERICA SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF ROBBERY SUSPECT IS BELOW:

If you have any information in regard to the suspect or the robbery, contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has released a video of the alleged robbery suspect in action Wednesday morning at the 1st Mid America Credit Union at 1702 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

There have been questions wondering if the suspect is the same one who has been successful with other bank robberies throughout the area and Edwardsville Lt. Chris Byrne said there are similarities in the physical description.

“We are not ruling anything out,” he said in regard to the suspect being the same one in other bank robberies. “We have received several tips after our press release through Facebook and our investigators are working with area agencies to track the leads.”

One noticeable on the suspect was a wrapped left arm in a sling.

“That is one more thing to look into,” Lt. Byrne said of the wrapped arm. If it is real injury, and a factor or non-factor, we will use it in any way we can in our investigation.”

The suspect left 1st Mid America Credit Union after the robbery on foot, Lt. Byrne said.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’05,” wearing sunglasses and a white hoodie. The suspect’s left arm was in a blue sling. The suspect entered the bank, approached the teller and provided a note demanding money. He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of United States Currency.

The Edwardsville Police Department is working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and FBI to identify and locate this suspect.

Anyone able to identify this subject or who has information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

