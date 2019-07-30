An older model Edwardsville Police car.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department recently received approval for three 2020 Ford Explorers. The purchases net $120,000.

DUI funds were a key to the purchases, with over $40,000 used. Keeven said $60,000 was taken from the annexation fund and $20,000 from the general capital budget for the City of Edwardsville.

“As there is growth in the community we need the cars,” Keeven added. “We sometimes have to be creative with our funding sources. I applaud the mayor (Hal Patton) and the city administrator for holding the line on expenses.”

The new police cars will have the latest in radios and white bars emergency equipment, which will be very helpful to police, Keeven said.

