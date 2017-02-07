EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fourth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on February 6, 2017. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 1 Driving Under the Influence traffic citation, and 7 other traffic violations.

There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of February 3, 2017, to February 6, 2017, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 1 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 13 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the St. Patrick’s Holiday period. Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Charles Kohlberg at (618) 656-2130.