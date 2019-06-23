EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department investigated a scene on Halleck Avenue today in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said a person was found deceased at the scene and the situation is still under investigation, "but we cannot conclude it was something other than a self-inflicted death."

If any additional information is released by the Edwardsville Police, it will be posted.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

