Edwardsville Police Probe Scene on Halleck Avenue, Possible Self-Inflicted Death
June 23, 2019 5:57 PM June 24, 2019 1:40 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department investigated a scene on Halleck Avenue today in Edwardsville.
Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said a person was found deceased at the scene and the situation is still under investigation, "but we cannot conclude it was something other than a self-inflicted death."
If any additional information is released by the Edwardsville Police, it will be posted.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
