EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced today that officers will be participating this weekend, Aug. 28-30, in the annual Special Olympics fundraiser at the local Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"We will be selling shirts and hats to raise money for a great cause," Edwardsville Police Department Major Michael Fillback said. "We will be adhering to social distancing guidelines, but want to encourage everyone that can make a donation to do so. Stay safe."

Article continues after sponsor message

The shirts and hats fundraiser plays a big part in area Special Olympics activities each year. The Edwardsville Police Department always provides strong Special Olympics support when the organization conducts various events around the region.

For more information about getting involved with or making a donation to Special Olympics can be found at https://www.soill.org/.

For information contact Major Fillback at (618) 656-2131.

More like this:

LC’s College for Life Earns $10,000 Cargill Grant
Jun 11, 2025
Community Invited to Support Emmanuel’s Birthday Celebration July 26
Jun 25, 2025
Four CHS Students Earn Superior Awards at 2025 Thespian Festival; Kahoks Special Olympics Athletes Also Honored
4 days ago
Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Illinois to Host Inaugural Southern Plane Pull Fundraiser at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport May 31
May 24, 2025
Three Jane Does Identified Through SIUE and Illinois State Police Partnership
6 days ago

 