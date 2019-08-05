Edwardsville Police National Night Out is Celebrated Tuesday in City Park
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department National Night Out evening will be Aug. 6 at City Park.
National Night Out is the first Tuesday in August each year. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
The Edwardsville Police said it will include bounce houses, face painting, snow cones, a balloon artist, antique cars, ID kits for children, food, games, and much more.
"Come join us...get to know your local first responders, and have a great time...for free," the Edwardsville Police Department said in a release.
Check out the NNO page for more information:
https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleNationalNightOut/
