EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department National Night Out evening will be Aug. 6 at City Park.

National Night Out is the first Tuesday in August each year. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

The Edwardsville Police said it will include bounce houses, face painting, snow cones, a balloon artist, antique cars, ID kits for children, food, games, and much more.

"Come join us...get to know your local first responders, and have a great time...for free," the Edwardsville Police Department said in a release.

