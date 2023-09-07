EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police on Thursday announced its Labor Day impaired driving and occupant protection campaign results.

Lt. Brandn Whittaker said the Edwardsville Police made 5 DUI arrests during the recent Labor Day impaired driving and occupant protection campaigns. In addition, 22 seat belt citations were written – 5 of which occurred during nighttime hours.

Whittaker said other citations and arrests included 12 citations for unlawful use of an electronic transmission device, 12 speeding citations, 2 arrests for driving suspended/revoked, 20 other citations, 1 arrest for unlawful use of a weapon, and 4 consumption of alcohol by a minor violations.

“Through the Labor Day enforcement effort, we helped to make our roads safer and remind motorists that impaired driving is not a game,” Lt. Whittaker said. "Edwardsville Police joined forces with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state for the Illinois Labor Day 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Drive High. Get a DUI' enforcement campaign."

The efforts were made possible by federal highway safety funds distributed by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

