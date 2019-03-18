Edwardsville Police: Major Case Squad Called in to Probe Violent Crime in the City
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department said Monday afternoon that on the morning of Monday, March 18, 2019, it requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad with an investigation of a violent crime that occurred within the City of Edwardsville.
On Monday, March 18, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. a press conference will be held at the Edwardsville Police Department, where more information will be provided.
No additional information is available at this time. The Edwardsville Police Department is located at 333 South Main St. in Edwardsville, Illinois.
