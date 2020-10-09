EDWARDSVILLE - With the COVID-19 Pandemic here, Halloween will appear different this year, but still many little ghosts and ghouls will be on the haunt.

Edwardsville Police Department issued a reminder today about the importance of planning for a ride home for those who plan to drink alcohol that October 31 weekend.

"Halloween is scary enough without adding impaired driving to the mix," said Lt. Christopher Byrne. "Because even one drink can impair your ability to make responsible decisions, we urge you to make a plan for a sober ride home before you start the celebration."

Byrne reminded motorists that driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other substance in Illinois is illegal and "scary." "Remember: DUIs are not restricted to alcohol-related offenses," he said. "If you drive high, you'll get a DUI."

The Edwardsville Police Department asks everyone to follow the simple tips below to help keep roads safe on Halloween weekend:

Plan for a safe and sober way home before you go out: designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member.

Use your community's sober ride program.

Remember, walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as you can safely do so.

If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.

(The Halloween enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. IDOT is part of the statewide Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over and Clock It or Ticket campaigns).

