EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Tuesday that it made five impaired driving arrests and issued 41 traffic citations during a planned recent Halloween enforcement effort.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in the effort that ultimately saves lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up, Lt. Christopher Byrne of the Edwardsville Police, said today.

"Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur," Lt. Byrne said.

Byrne explained the recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It Or Ticket campaigns.

