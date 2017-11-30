EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are currently investigating an attempted burglary of a gun store, which occurred overnight.

Edwardsville Police Lieutenant Charles Kohlberg said three suspects - possibly with covered faces - attempted to gain entry into Michaels Arms and Accessories, located at 439 S Buchanan St., by throwing bricks at the front door, which is covered in glass. Kohlberg said the glass on the door was damaged, but the suspects were ultimately not able to gain entry into the building. The attempted robbery occurred at almost exactly 3 a.m.

Kohlberg said the suspects fled, possibly in a vehicle, after an alarm audibly sounded. He said none of the suspects were able to take anything from the shop.

When asked if this was a part of a recent string of robberies from gun stores in the area, Kohlberg said he was not sure at this time, but expected to "compare notes" with other departments in the area in an effort to see if there is a connection.

Surveillance videos are being reviewed by both the business owner and Edwardsville Police Department Thursday morning, and more information will be released as it is attained.

Currently, these suspects may be charged with attempted burglary and criminal damage to property when they are captured.

Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

