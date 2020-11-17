EDWARDSVILLE - There was a robbery at Michael’s Arms & Accessories at 439 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville, on Monday night, Nov. 16, 2020, the Edwardsville Police reported on Tuesday morning.

Edwardsville Police Department Major Mike Fillback said officers responded in reference to an alarm at 9:58 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, and upon arrival, found the building had been burglarized.

“We secured the building and then determined that multiple firearms had been stolen from the business, although we don’t know the exact numbers,” Fillback said. “We do not have anyone in custody at this point.”

Anyone who has any information please contact the investigative division at (618) 656-2131.

