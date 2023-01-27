EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are investigating a social media posting from a non-student of EHS that created significant attention on Thursday afternoon.

Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the following: “Late this afternoon, District #7 and Edwardsville High School became aware of a threatening photo from a non-EHS student that had been widely shared. We promptly worked with the Edwardsville Police Department to ensure the safety of all our students and have determined that there is no active threat to any of our students.

“As always, the safety and security of our students, staff, and schools remain the highest priorities for EHS and District 7 and we will continue to investigate any threat."

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said: “Late yesterday afternoon the Edwardsville School District alerted us to a social media posting from a non-student of EHS. School resource officers were promptly notified and started an investigation, which resulted in the identification of the juvenile involved. The subject was located and we were able to determine that no immediate threat existed to our students. Our staff continues to investigate the incident and review with the Madison County State’s Attorney for possible charges.”

Chief Fillback said he was unable to provide further investigation or the identity of the juvenile involved.

“As always we would remind citizens to contact local law enforcement if they hear of any threats against the community as law enforcement takes those threats seriously and will fully investigate,” he said. “Threats of any kind to schools are unacceptable and District 7 and the Edwardsville Police Department will always work together to identify and investigate these incidents to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

More like this: