EDWARDSVILLE – For a second year, the Edwardsville Police Department and Eden Church of Edwardsville have teamed up to collect donations to help the Glen-Ed Pantry meet the ongoing need by area residents for food and household supplies. The donation drive will run through Saturday, August 5, 2023, in an effort to stock the Glen-Ed Pantry with some of its most needed items.

The nonprofit organization was established more than 40 years ago and assists the communities served by the Edwardsville School District.

“We’re happy to be able to support the Glen-Ed Pantry in its mission to help families in need,” Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback said. To make it easy to donate, the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main Street, will serve as a drop-off site for donations. Needed items can be taken to the building’s lobby between now and Saturday, August 5. Or, items can be delivered to the north parking lot of the Public Safety Building as part of a drive-thru that will be set up between 10 a.m. and noon on the final day of the drive, August 5. Community donation drives are

essential to the Pantry’s mission, said Jane Ahasay, the director of development of the Glen-Ed Pantry.

“They are so valuable to us in so many ways,” she added. Some people may believe the need for assistance drops during the warmer months, but that’s not true, Ahasay said. There’s actually an increased need since children aren’t able to participate in school breakfast and lunch programs.

Cleaning supplies, such as laundry and dish soap, and personal hygiene items are always in need, too. Other items currently on the most needed list include rice or pasta side dishes, baked beans, canned fruit, condiments, oatmeal, breakfast bars, crackers and baking goods. A full list of the most needed items can be found on the pantry’s website at www.glenedpantry.org While the Glen-Ed Pantry welcomes donations of fresh produce and meat, it is recommended that those items be taken directly to the pantry, 125 Fifth Avenue, during its normal business hours rather than being dropped off at the Public Safety Building.

