EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police asked residents to join the department for its last Special Olympics fundraising effort of the year at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers for a Tip-a-Cop event.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Edwardsville Red Robin. All donations raised go directly to Special Olympics.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Edwardsville Police Department works annual on Special Olympics fundraising at multiple events.

More like this:

Community Invited to Support Emmanuel’s Birthday Celebration July 26
Jun 25, 2025
Four CHS Students Earn Superior Awards at 2025 Thespian Festival; Kahoks Special Olympics Athletes Also Honored
Jul 24, 2025
LC’s College for Life Earns $10,000 Cargill Grant
Jun 11, 2025
Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Illinois to Host Inaugural Southern Plane Pull Fundraiser at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport May 31
May 24, 2025
Lewis and Clark's Program for Students with Disabilities Receives Major Grant
Jun 10, 2025

 