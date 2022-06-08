EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today posted on its Facebook page a warning to residents to not attempt to rescue fawns. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area has a heavy deer population and fawns are often visible in a stationary position.

The Edwardsville Police said fawns stay very still to conceal themselves until they are old enough to keep up with their mother. The mother will not stand near the fawns for fear of alerting predators to their presence, they said.

"Leave fawns alone, and the mother eventually returns," the police said.

A wildlife specialist agreed about fawns: "Please leave it alone. Its mother is very likely nearby and will return within about 12 hours. Thousands of healthy fawns are captured each summer and taken from their mothers because people believe them to be abandoned."

