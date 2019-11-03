EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department Personnel plan to participate in No Shave November again this year.

In order to participate, Edwardsville Police Personnel submitted a cash donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace in exchange for being able to grow facial hair throughout the month of November.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If you happen to see several bearded patrol officers, investigators, community service officers, dispatchers, or command staff members with bearded hair growth, it’s all for a good cause," the Edwardsville Police Department said in a release. "At the end of the event, the standard facial hair policy will be reinstated.

“Here at the Edwardsville Police Department, we believe every child should have access to a comfortable bed, which is why we are proud to support this local organization. For more information, including how to make an easy one-time donation to the Metro East Chapter, please visit their website at shpbeds.org. You can also donate by making a check payable to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and drop it off at our dispatch window.”

For more information, contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

More like this: