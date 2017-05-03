EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has asked for assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery which occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Ron's Shell Station, 121 E. Vandalia St.

Edwardsville Police said the suspect is a black male, described as in his late teens to early 20's, 5'5"-5'10" tall and weighing approximately 175-200 pounds. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and oversized sunglasses.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money, Edwardsville Police said. After taking an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled through the front door of the store on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Germann at (618) 656- 2131.

