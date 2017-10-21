EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department was at Red Robin Saturday for the Annual Tip a Cop to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

Lieutenant Mike Fillback said the day had been going really well with a lot of generosity coming from the community.

“The community supports the Police Department and the Special Olympics very well,” Fillback said. “People appreciate that we come out, that we’re doing something besides just our jobs. All the guys here are on their own time. It’s good for them, it’s good for the community. To me it speaks very well of the people who are willing to donate their time. A lot of people are willing to donate money, but time can be more valuable than that.”

The Edwardsville Police Department will also be participating in the Edwardsville Battle of the Badges Blood Drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 23, at Madison County Farm Bureau at 900 Hillsboro Ave.

“That’s the whole reason we do this job, to serve the public,” Fillback added. “We’re fortunate enough that we get a lot of support. Hopefully this a good way to help pay the community back by doing something for a good cause.”

