EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department continues to perform its positive work in the community and Monday announced it has received $2,000 in Support of the "Feed the Community" initiative.

"These funds will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants, which will be delivered to community members in need," Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said, speaking on behalf of all the officers."The Edwardsville Police Department is extremely grateful for the support we have received from our community throughout the years. Much of our community support has come from our local businesses and restaurant owners, who have donated countless meals and other items to our public safety staff."

Chief Keeven said the current pandemic has brought economic hardship and stress to many local business owners and their employees.

"Many local restaurants continue to operate, providing our favorite foods and keeping many of their staff working," he added. "Their efforts attempt to bring a sense of normalcy to the daily lives of so many who have been impacted by the current situation.

"Members of the Edwardsville Police Department want to show our appreciation to our local restaurant owners and community members by holding a fundraising effort for our annual No Shave November event a bit early this year. Although we will not be sporting beards until November, the funds raised are available now.

"We want to thank our local business owners and the community members of Edwardsville for your continued support of our police department. As always, we will work together through this difficult time."

