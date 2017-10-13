EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department will be conducting a pair of important fundraising events in the near future.

The last of this year's fundraisers for Special Olympics is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Red Robin. This is an annual event that goes from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. the day of the event.

Edwardsville Police Department Lt. Michael Fillback encouraged the community to visit Red Robin that day.

"Please come out and see us," he said.

Fillback continued: "Also, our annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017. The event is held at the Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville. If you are able to donate blood or know anyone that can please pass the word."

Thank you.

