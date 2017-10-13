EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department will be conducting a pair of important fundraising events in the near future.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The last of this year's fundraisers for Special Olympics is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Red Robin. This is an annual event that goes from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. the day of the event.

Edwardsville Police Department Lt. Michael Fillback encouraged the community to visit Red Robin that day.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Please come out and see us," he said.

Fillback continued: "Also, our annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017. The event is held at the Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville. If you are able to donate blood or know anyone that can please pass the word."

Thank you.

Lieutenant Michael Fillback
Edwardsville Police Department
400 North Main Street
Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
(W) 618-692-7526

More like this:

Elderly Man Dies After Being Hit by Car at 4 a.m. Monday
Today
Edwardsville Police Release "Speeding Catches Up With You" Enforcement Results
Aug 4, 2025
Edwardsville Moose Lodge Donates To Local First Responders
Jul 16, 2025
Alton, Edwardsville Men Face Domestic Battery Charges
Jul 29, 2025
Edwardsville Police Identify Victim In June 23, 2025, Fatal Vehicle-Motorcycle Crash
Jul 1, 2025

 